Musikvideo-Mittwoch: Joan As Police Woman – Warning Bell

Quält ihr euch auch durch den trüben Novemberabend? Dann lass euch von Joan mitnehmen und macht es euch mir ihr auf dem Rücksitz bequem. Auf die Fahrt durch die New Yorker Nacht hat sie sogar Rosen mitgebracht – und ein melancholisches Lied, zu dem ihr euch eigene Bilder denken dürft:

“Words mean different things to different people and it’s important to me to allow the listener to have images of their own. That being said, the weather cooperated with us that night – rain and moisture in the air has always made me thoughtful. We wanted to capture the mystery of New York City while driving through Chinatown and parts of Brooklyn that hold deep meaning for me.“