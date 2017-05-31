Musikvideo-Mittwoch: Mary Lambert

I want to take you out, I want to make you shake, I want to drive you wild, but I probably should know your name

Über das Video zu Know Your Name von Mary Lambert (Regie Erix Arocha) seid ihr in den letzten Tagen vermutlich schon gestolpert, wenn ihr halbwegs die queer-lesbischen Entertainment-Kanäle verfolgt. Zur Promotion ihrer neuen EP Bold, die Anfang des Monats erschien, entschied Mary sich „to MAKE A VERY QUEER MUSIC VIDEO. Watch it and please don’t faint“. Die Warnung richtet sich besonders an Fans der bisexuellen Sara Ramirez aka Dr. Callie Torres (Grey’s Anatomy), die als beautiful Butch auftritt.

I met Sara Ramirez at a fundraiser for homeless LGBT youth this last year, and we immediately hit it off. When the concept for the video began developing, Sara was the first person I thought of. She was unbelievably generous with her time, energy, and enthusiasm for the video.

Dazu kommt eine queere Frauen*gang, die Roller-Derby-Namen trägt wie Horror Scope, Hell Vetica, Princess Sleia and Peach Fuzz. Garniert ist alles mit Videogame-Spielereien – ganz zu schweigen vom Pop-Track, einem der süßesten Pride-Sommerhits seit Missy Higgens‘ Unashamed Desire.

Für die tierlieben Outdoor-Queers unter euch habe ich noch was Feines: ein Lesben-Hunde-Video zu Hang Out With Me. Das Lied stammt ebenfalls von der Platte Bold, auf der Mary Lambert nach ihrer Trennung von Capitol Records dank Foundraising ihre ‚gay agenda‘ ausleben durfte.

Bold is a queer pop EP about being unabashedly yourself. I think that we are in an era where embracing and loving your real, complex self is radical, and this collection of songs epitomizes that belief.

Mary Lambert auf Facebook – Twitter – Instagram

