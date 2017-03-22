Musikvideo-Mittwoch: Perfume Genius

Diese Woche hält hier ein Künstler* Einzug, der wie kaum jemand so gut an diese Stelle passt: Perfume Genius alias Mike Hadreas bricht als Queen seit Jahren lustvoll Gendergrenzen. Für sein viertes Album No Shape, das am 5. Mai erscheint, lockt er mit dem politischen Liebeslied Slip Away:
It’s about a love that other people tell you is devious or not natural, being very pure and true — physical or otherwise. When I was doing press for my last album, everybody kept asking me why I was writing about all this when gay people can get married and it’s not illegal to suck d*** in Wyoming or wherever, but there are still a lot of really horrible things going on right now. So there’s a joy to this song, but it’s a protest, too.
Regisseur Andrew Thomas Huang entführt im Video dazu Perfume Genius und die Geliebte (Teresa „Toogie“ Barcelo) in eine Märchenwelt – doch auch im Paradies wird’s brenzlig.
Perfume Genius bei Twitter + Facebook