Musikvideo-Mittwoch: Perfume Genius

It’s about a love that other people tell you is devious or not natural, being very pure and true — physical or otherwise. When I was doing press for my last album, everybody kept asking me why I was writing about all this when gay people can get married and it’s not illegal to suck d*** in Wyoming or wherever, but there are still a lot of really horrible things going on right now. So there’s a joy to this song, but it’s a protest, too.