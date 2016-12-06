Musikvideo-Mittwoch: XYLØ

Das Elektro-Duo XYLØ hatte letztes Jahr gleich mit der Debütsingle America einen Werbe-Hit, der inzwischen von einer EP und weiteren Singles gefolgt wurde, darunter das Anti-Trump-Lied Fool’s Paradise. Ein Debütalbum ist nun angekündigt, während Paige Duddy und ihr Bruder Chase durch die USA touren. Dass es XYLØ so schnell in diese Rubrik hier geschafft haben, liegt an ihrem nagelneuen Video Get Closer – ein lesbisch inszeniertes Trennungslied. Schuld an der Misere sind all die digitalen Ablenkungen, so Paige:



„To be young in 2016 comes with many distractions. We live in a chaotic, clickbait, top ten list-instant gratification generation. Sometimes we need to look up from the small screens and take a look at ourself, and the people who are closest to us. In the video our director, Gianennio, captured this mood all through the lighting. The neon lights, strobes, lazers, fog, all represent those distractions in a failing relationship. Caroline (who plays my girlfriend) tied this all together through her emotional performance, unique style and grace.“