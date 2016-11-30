Musikvideo-Mittwoch: The XX

Nach zwei gefeierten Alben plus Solo-Album von Jamie xx war die Spannung groß für Neuigkeiten von The xx. Nun geht es Schlag auf Schlag: Eine Tour wurde angekündigt (siehe unten), der Track On Hold veröffentlicht und am 13. Januar kommt dann endlich das neue Album I See You. Zum ersten Vorgeschmack daraus gibt es auch gleich ein hübsches queeres Video, in dem Jamie als DJ auftritt, während Romy Madley Croft and Oliver Sim ins Retro-Telefone singen.

The video directed by the brilliant Alasdair McLellan … was filmed in Marfa, Texas, a very special place to us, where we wrote and recorded some of our new album. We have a lot of love and respect for the people of the USA, having played hundreds of shows across the country over the past years. We hope this video reflects just some of the warmth and acceptance we have encountered there.