Musikvideo-Mittwoch: The Veronicas & Ruby Rose

Das australische Zwillingsduo The Veronicas lässt sich laut eigener Aussage inspirieren von „love, lovers, EX lovers, and being in love.“ Konsequent ist es da nur, dass Jessica Origliasso mit ihrer aktuellen Freundin Ruby Rose ein Video zu On Your Side drehte. Ruby Rose mag in Orange Is The New Black schauspielerisch nicht ganz überzeugt haben. Hier beeindruckt es dann doch, dass sie neben einer Hauptrolle auch Script und Regie übernahm. Und die Story? Hochdramatisch. Sexy. Lesbophonic.

It’s a true to life look at the passion and protection of two people falling in love and, ultimately, a love that cannot be broken. – Jessica Origliasso

