Musikvideo-Mittwoch: Parlour Tricks

Noch beim Eisschlecken oder schon beim Hamsterkauf? Parlour Tricks zeigen, wie beides Spaß macht. Während Leadsängerin und Songschreiberin Lily Cato (oben Mitte) und ihre Kolleginnen auf dem Promo-Foto sommerlich posieren, hat die Regisseurin Dani Brandwein im noch aktuellen Video zum Pop-Song Broken Hearts/Bones eine Nacht lang im zwischen Einkaufsregalen gedreht. Nach sechs Stunden war ein bezauberndes Filmchen im Kasten samt schwuler Love-Story, tanzender Teenis und Schlemmerorgie. Die Idee stammte von Lily selbst, wie sie in dieser Geschichte erzählt:

„A few months ago I was standing in the checkout line at the grocery store. A very popular, very sad love song came on the radio. When it reached the bridge I suddenly became aware that everyone around me had started singing to themselves. Softly, but earnestly. There was a middle aged man, some teenagers, woman with a baby, dude with a motorcycle helmet under his arm, all of the women working the checkout counter. Everyone was singing and no one was acknowledging it. I had never seen anything like it. After the song ended the line shuffled forward, the next song came on, there were beeps from the scanners, the manager talking over the intercom. No one made eye contact. I might as well have dreamt it. I left feeling crazy; it was so funny, but also so moving. I had borne witness to a weirdly intimate, collective catharsis. All because that song came on the radio. I couldn’t stop thinking about it. A few weeks later I called Dani (Brandwein, director) and told her about it, and the treatment for a ‚Broken Hearts/Bones‘ music video practically wrote itself.“ (x)